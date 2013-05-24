Public asked to immediately call DLNR to report position

The Department of Land and Natural Resources (DLNR) is asking for the public’s help to locate a large item of marine debris that may be floating in the ocean off the windward Oahu coast and could approach land over the holiday weekend.

What appears to be a large container, possibly made of metal, is approximately 20 feet long by 8 feet wide, 8 feet high and painted light blue. There is a small, square framed hole in the middle of its top surface that appears open and visible from a distance. About 6 to 8 feet of the object are above water. Its origin and contents are unknown at this time.

