Large Floating Container Spotted Off Windward Oahu
Public asked to immediately call DLNR to report position
The Department of Land and Natural Resources (DLNR) is asking for the public’s help to locate a large item of marine debris that may be floating in the ocean off the windward Oahu coast and could approach land over the holiday weekend.
What appears to be a large container, possibly made of metal, is approximately 20 feet long by 8 feet wide, 8 feet high and painted light blue. There is a small, square framed hole in the middle of its top surface that appears open and visible from a distance. About 6 to 8 feet of the object are above water. Its origin and contents are unknown at this time.