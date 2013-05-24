Friday
May242013

Large Floating Container Spotted Off Windward Oahu

Posted on May 24, 2013

Public asked to immediately call DLNR to report position

The Department of Land and Natural Resources (DLNR) is asking for the public’s help to locate a large item of marine debris that may be floating in the ocean off the windward Oahu coast and could approach land over the holiday weekend.

What appears to be a large container, possibly made of metal, is approximately 20 feet long by 8 feet wide, 8 feet high and painted light blue. There is a small, square framed hole in the middle of its top surface that appears open and visible from a distance. About 6 to 8 feet of the object are above water. Its origin and contents are unknown at this time.   

Wednesday
Mar272013

Hawaii Kai Rotary Launches First Ducky Dash In East Oahu

Posted on March 27, 2013

“Just when you thought it was safe to come out of the water…”

Now arrives a SECOND Ducky Dash, this one sponsored by the Hawaii Kai Rotary Club.

Over 6,000 yellow duckies wearing graduation mortarboards will race to the finish line in the Hawaii Kai Marina on July 4, with the winning ducks capturing great prizes. Held at the Hawaii Kai Towne Center, the first annual Hawaii Kai Ducky Dash will help raise funds to support scholarships and other worthy causes in the Hawaii Kai community.

Tuesday
Mar262013

Saint Louis School to Host Ka Lamakū Workshop for Educators

Posted on March 26, 2013

Learn how to foster student achievement and leadership using Hawaiian values at the Ka Lamakū workshop for educators for grades 6-12. Participate in three interactive breakout sessions facilitated by Hawaiian cultural experts Manly Kanoa and Jonelle Kamai of the Native Hawaiian Hospitality Association (NaHHA) Ho‘okipa Learning Center.

Thursday
Mar212013

Sacred Hearts Academy Presents Annual Science Symposium

Posted on March 21, 2013

Sacred Hearts Academy presented its Annual Science Symposium for 500 girls (grades 5-8) from 60 schools on Saturday, March 2.  The Science Symposium's featured speaker was Dr. Julie T. Anné an Arizona Licensed Clinical Psychologist  and Inspirational speaker.  Dr. Anne’s personal story of adversity and triumph over significant educational, financial and familial limitations was one of inspiration and encouragement.  Dr. Anné addressed the students and parents in a keynote “Listen to your Passion and Create Your Dreams.”

Tuesday
Feb122013

New Workshop Offers Professional Development for Educators through Hawaiian Values and Culture

Posted on February 12, 2013

A new workshop for middle school and high school educators is being offered by the Native Hawaiian Hospitality Association (NaHHA) in collaboration with Saint Louis School to increase student achievement using Hawaiian values.

Thursday
Feb072013

New Study Shows Honolulu Traffic Congestion is Nearly the Worst in the Nation

Posted on February 7, 2013

A new study out this week shows that Oahu rush hour traffic is the second worst in the nation, slightly better than Los Angeles but worse than Washington, D.C. and New York City. Honolulu beat Los Angeles to take the dubious rank of highest Commuter Stress Index in the nation.

Thursday
Feb072013

Fundraiser for Waikiki Elementary School

Posted on February 7, 2013

3rd Annual Garage Sale

The Rotary Club of Waikiki presents the 3rd Annual Garage Sale to help benefit Waikiki Elementary School and their youth activity programs. The fundraiser will feature books, clothing, toys and vintage and collectible items. The Garage Sale will be held Saturday, February 23 from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Waikiki Elementary School cafeteria (3710 Leahi Ave., Honolulu, HI).

Tuesday
Feb052013

Road Paving to Close Diamond Head to Public for Two Days

Posted on February 5, 2013

The Department of Land and Natural Resources Division of State Parks will close the Diamond Head State Monument to the public on Monday and Tuesday (Feb. 11 and 12) to repave the entry road from Diamond Head Road to the Kahala Tunnel.   

Thursday
Jan312013

Honolulu Waldorf High School Inducts Ten New Members into the National Honor Society

Posted on January 31, 2013

On Tuesday, January 29, 2013, Honolulu Waldorf High School (HWHS) celebrated the inauguration of the School’s new established chapter of the National Honor Society by inducting ten students into the organization.

Thursday
Jan312013

Kung Hee Fat Choy! Lion Performance at Kahala Mall Launches The Year Of The Snake

Posted on January 31, 2013

Kahala Mall will welcome in the Year of the Snake on Sunday,February 3rd, with an exciting, traditional Chinese Lion Pole Dance performance from the Wah Ngai Lion Dance Association.  This event is free and open to the public and begins at 10:00 a.m. at center court with an appearance by the Miss Chinatown court.  

The traditional Chinese Lion Dance is believed to bring health, happiness, prosperity and good luck, and scares away evil spirits throughout the year. The Lion will visit over 30 stores at Kahala Mall and welcomes the public to join the festivities of the 2013Chinese New Year.

Thursday
Jan312013

Girls Math Power Free Workshop

Posted on January 31, 2013

 

Sacred Hearts to host workshop to help empower girls at an early age for math success and inspire parents on how to best help their daughters succeed.

  • What:  Daughters + Parents = Math Power
  • When: Saturday, February 2, 2013, 8 - 10 a.m.
  • Where: Sacred Hearts Academy, 3253 Waialae Avenue
  • Who:  Open to all girls, pre-school  - grade 4 and their parents
  • How:  To register for the free workshop, call 734-5058 x262 or sign up online at www.sacredhearts.org.

Wednesday
Jan302013

Wilson School Fundraiser

Posted on January 30, 2013

HUGE Rummage Sale!

Wilson School's 4th Grade Big Island trip fundraiser.

Saturday, February 2, 2013: 9:00 am - 2:00 pm
Wilson Elementary School, Cafetorium, 4945 Kilauea Avenue.
  • Clothing and accessories
  • Household items
  • Kitchenware and small appliances
  • Jewelry
  • Baby items
  • Books
  • Plants
  • Toys and games
Contact 733-4740 for more information.
Wednesday
Jan232013

Honolulu Waldorf School Receives Arts Excellence Award from Hawaii Arts Alliance

Posted on January 23, 2013

On Tuesday, January 22, the Hawaii Arts Alliance presented the Honolulu Waldorf School the 2012 Arts Excellence Award for Elementary Schools to recognize the school for teaching the arts as disciplines and integrating them into other subjects. The award is open to all public, charter and independent schools within the state. This marks the ninth time since 1994 that Honolulu Waldorf School has received this award. Honolulu Waldorf School is a coeducational, non-sectarian, independent school serving 300 students from Early Childhood to Grade 12 offering a developmentally appropriate, academically rigorous interdisciplinary curriculum that integrates art, music, movement and language. The lower school is located in Niu Valley and the high school occupies oceanfront property in nearby Aina Haina.

Wednesday
Jan232013

Pet Identification Event at the Hawaii Kai Dog Park

Posted on January 23, 2013

On Saturday, January 26, 2013, between 4 and 6 pm, join the Hawaiian Humane Society and Surf Paws Animal Hospital at the Hawaii Kai Dog Park to learn more about pet identification. Humane Society staff will be on site to answer your pet-related questions, update your pet’s microchip records and license information, hand out great giveaways and much more. Be the first 100 dog owners who purchase a license and get a free microchip implantation for your dog. Neuter Now certificates, the City & County of Honolulu’s reduced-rate sterilization program, will also be available for sale.

Wednesday
Jan022013

4th Annual Waimānalo Community Recycling Day

Posted on January 2, 2013

Hui o Ko‘olaupoko and is pleased to announce plans for the Fourth Annual Waimānalo Community Clean-up.  The event will be held on Saturday January 5, 2013 from 9:00am to 1:00pm at the Waimānalo Beach Park and provides local residents the opportunity to recycle scrap metal (including appliances and propane tanks), cellular phones, computers, printer cartridges, batteries, paper, magazines, TV’s, all types of plastic and 4 regular size tires per household.

Wednesday
Dec192012

Waialae Dental Care Gives “Smiles for the Holidays” With Free Dental Cleanings for Children of Big Brothers Big Sisters Hawaii

Posted on December 19, 2012

Waialae Dental Care is giving children in the Big Brothers Big Sisters Hawaii mentoring program “Smiles For The Holidays” with free dental cleanings from 9am-1pm on Monday, December 24th.

The public is encouraged to spread the holiday cheer by dropping of clothing or used goods at Waialae Dental Care, located at Kahala Mall, for the Big Brothers Big Sisters Foundation. Click here to see a list of accepted items and here to schedule a pick-up at your house.

“We are so happy to be able to bring an extra smile to families in need this holiday season,” said Waialae Dental Care’s Dr. Cedric Lewis, DDS. “Making a clothing or used good donation helps fund much needed mentoring programs in Hawaii and we hope a lot of people will come out to show their support of Big Brothers Big Sisters Hawaii.” 

Wednesday
Dec122012

Sacred Hearts Academy Donation to Aloha United Way 

Posted on December 12, 2012

Pictured front row: Sophia Brittin, Lexee Hows, Naia Lum, Ava Williams, Student Council President (kneeling) Shaianye-Victoria Natividad - Back row: Sacred Hearts Academy lower school student council advisor Rachelle Ricardo, Sacred Hearts Academy Special Programs Director, Toni Normand and Kim Gennaula, Aloha United Way

Sacred Hearts Academy students donated $6,800 to the Aloha United Way.  Students raised the funds throughout the semester by collecting coins, decorating their footwear in a special project called "kicks for a cause" and by conducting a fundraiser bake sale. 

Friday
Sep072012

FREE Keiki Event at Kahala Mall: Fisheries in your Neighborhood

Posted on September 7, 2012

SEPTEMBER 08, 2012 | 10:00 AM - 2:00 PM | CENTER COURT

NOAA Fisheries presents "Fisheries in Your Neighborhood" at Kahala Mall on Saturday, September 8th from 10am to 2pm. Please join us to learn more about the work NOAA Fisheries does to build sustainable fisheries in the Pacific Islands Region. Educational displays and children's activities will be featured at this FREE event including:

  • Hawaiian Fish Costume Photos
  • “Let’s Go Fishing” Game
  • Fisheries Science 101: educational, interactive displays
  • Keiki Activities: fish hats, coloring books, etc.

Tuesday
Aug282012

Servco Subaru Waialae Hosted Pet Adoption, Food and Supply Drive on Saturday, August 25

Posted on August 28, 2012

Oahu SPCA Executive Director Abigail Bingham and Servco Automotive Vice President Kim Randall are joined by puppy friends to thank the public for generous donations during the Servco Subaru Waialae Subaru Pet Adoption, Food and Supply Drive on Saturday, August 25. (Photo credit Tony Grillo)Loving Homes Found for Dogs and Cats; Public Donated Pet Food and Care Supplies

Servco Subaru Waialae invited the public to a pet adoption, food and supply drive on behalf of Oahu SPCA on Saturday, August 25 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.  There was complimentary “Subaru Love a Pet Goodie Bags” with every adoption and adoption fees were waived for current Subaru owners.  Oahu SPCA had dogs and kittens looking for loving homes. In addition, sign wavers encouraged the public to stop by and donate pet care supplies such as bleach, cat litter, dish soap, paper towels, trash bags, old linens (towels, blankets and sheets), pet food and treats.  Kids and families enjoyed shave ice from “Kona Ice Aloha” and a kiosk to take photos with pets for posting on Facebook.

Tuesday
Jul172012

Kalani Falcons Tiny Mites Open Registration

Posted on July 17, 2012

 

 

